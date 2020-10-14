See Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz and Colin Farrell Bring The Batman to Life on Set

As the saying goes, good things come to those who wait. So, if that's true, director Matt Reeves' take on The Batman should be a box office hit with several Oscar nominations to boot.

Over a year has passed since Warner Bros. began planning the Robert Pattinson-led film, but fans of the DC comic are no closer to seeing the movie in theaters.

On Oct. 5, it was confirmed that The Batman's release would be delayed for the second time. Warner Bros. now projects a March 2022 premiere, almost a year after its original June 2021 date.

Understandably, this has caused frustration for Batman enthusiasts across the board.

Nonetheless, Reeves, Pattinson, Colin Farrell and Zoë Kravitz are satisfying fan's need for content with photos taken on set in Liverpool, England. The trio of stars were spotted in all their glory, which only served to create more excitement for the highly-anticipated project.