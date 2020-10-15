What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for October 17-18

Hey all you cool ghouls and goblins, ready for even more Halloween-themed content?

The countdown to the spookiest night of the year continues in our binge guide, which includes two original scary movies that will probably have you sleeping with the lights on after watching, a demonic Marvel series and a fun Netflix film the whole family can enjoy. See, there's something for everyone—including people who might need a break from the tricks and treats.

We're also highlighting a prestigious drama that's garnering Oscar buzz, a special reunion of an iconic TV show's cast and the most unusual reality series you'll ever watch.

Here's what to watch this weekend, Oct. 16-17: