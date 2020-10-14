Last Man Standing To End (Again) With Season 9

Last Man Standing is taking one last (man) stand.

Fox announced that the comedy will end after season nine, which will premiere sometime in January and will consist of 21 episodes. A total of 194 episodes will have aired across its run on ABC and then Fox.

Last Man Standing originally premiered on ABC in 2011 and was canceled after six seasons in 2017, but Fox picked the show back up in 2018 for a seventh season. In a statement, star and executive producer Tim Allen promised a final run that fans won't forget.

"I've been one lucky dude to have been part of Last Man Standing," he said. "I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near decade of work. As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done. We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with FOX, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye. I'm looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season."