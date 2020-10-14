Billboard Music AwardsE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Reign Disick Has Taken His Mohawk to the Next Level: See the Pics

Reign Disick is looking very punk rock these days.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, Scott Disick took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes footage of his son Reign's "hair maintenance." In the video on Scott's Instagram story, Reign is seen getting his mohawk freshened up and, boy, does it look punk rock.

Thanks to the fresh buzz, the five-year-old's mohawk looks even more pronounced. Of course, dad Scott took to Instagram to share pictures of Reign's new and improved 'do.

On his Instagram story, Scott posted a photo of Reign doing the "rock on" hand sign. The Flip It Like Disick star also shared a black and white photo on his feed and wrote, "Mr reign."

Reign first received the edgy haircut at the end of September 2020. Scott also uploaded this haircut on Instagram, writing last month, "Covid cuts."

This look came about a month-and-a-half after Kourtney Kardashian's youngest child shaved off his signature long locks.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics

At the time of the buzz cut, Kourtney posted, "I am not ok."

The Poosh founder was always a fan of Reign's long and beautiful hair. So, we wonder how the mother of three is handling this latest change?

Instagram / Scott Disick

Regardless, Reign is looking cuter than ever, especially with this mohawk.

For these hair pics and Reign's other cutest moments, scroll through the photo gallery below!

Scott Disick/Instagram
Rock 'N' Roll

Scott Disick's youngest looked ready to rock in this snap from Instagram.

Scott Disick/Instagram
A New 'Do

Reign Disick showed off his upgraded mohawk on his dad's social media.

Scott Disick/Instagram
Buzz, Buzz

Scott gave a close up during Reign's October 2020 hair cut.

Scott Disick/Instagram
Mr. Reign

For this father-son photo, Scott simply wrote, "Mr reign".

Scott Disick/Instagram
Killing It

That's exactly what Scott Disick wrote on this adorable snap of Reign in September 2020.

Instagram
A Scott Mini-Me

In September 2020, Scott posted this photo and wrote, "Hello my little turtle dove."

Instagram
TV Fan

For this picture, Scott joked, "'I love this show'"

Instagram
Scott's Sunshine

Scott wrote on Instagram in August 2020, "Just a little reign and sunshine."

Instagram
One Cute Kid

For an Instagram post in August 2020, Scott Disick declared, "The cutest boy in the world."

Instagram/Scott Disick
Scott's Little "Playa"

Following Reign's buzz cut, Scott Disick shared this picture perfect update. He wrote, "Play on playa."

Instagram
New Hair, Who Dis?

Kourtney shocked fans when she revealed Reign shaved off his signature blond locks!

Instagram
Summer Fun

Kourtney takes her kids to Santa Barbara for a weekend getaway in August 2020.

Instagram
Cuddle Bug

Little Reign is all smiles while cuddling with mama Kourtney.

Instagram
Playmates

Reign and big sister Penelope Disick enjoy a see-saw ride together.

Instagram
Serious Selfie

Reign is mastering selfies at a young age!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Bedtime

The youngest Disick looks adorable and ready for bed in red and white PJs.

Instagram
Hiking Buddies

Reign and Kourtney get some fresh air during an outing to TreePeople in Los Angeles.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Dinner Date

The mommy-son duo enjoy a dinner date.

Instagram
Breaking a Sweat

Reign and Penelope get their hands dirty.

Instagram
Aw!

Reign hugs his big sister in a sweet candid snapshot.

Instagram/Scott Disick
Jet-Setting

Scott Disick kicks back with his son on a private jet.

Instagram
Horsin' Around

Reign hangs out with a beautiful brown horse.

Instagram
Ciao!

Reign and Penelope hold hands while on vacation in Italy with the family.

Instagram
Yeezy Vibes

Reign and Saint channel Kanye West on Halloween

Instagram / Scott Disick
R & R

Reign and Scott relax together while watching TV.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Merry Christmas!

Kourt poses with her little one during the Kardashians' annual Christmas party.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Shine Bright

Reign snaps a selfie under a canopy of lights during the holiday bash.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Like Father, Like Son

How cool are these too?

Instagram
Grinching Around

Reign looks hilariously serious while meeting The Grinch.

Instagram
Beach Babes

Reign, Scott and Kourtney watch the sun set during a tropical getaway.

photos
View More Photos From Reign Disick's Cutest Pics

What's your favorite Reign moment? Be sure to let us know.

You can binge past episodes of KUWTK on Peacock now.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday, 20 Sept. at 9 p.m., only on E!

