The New Post Malone x Arnette Collab Will Have You Made In The Shade

Summer may be over, but that doesn't mean you should ditch your shades. Good thing the new Post Malone x Arnette series just dropped to keep you in stylish sunnies!
Part three of the duo's collab is dubbed the Bio-Acetate Collection, featuring two bold new designs. One is an exclusive Post Malone sun style that captures his personality and fashionable sensibilities in three distinct colorways. And the other? An optical frame that also comes in a variety of colors to suit your individual style.
But there's more to these frames than upscale fashion. Each one is made from a minimum of 50% to 70% bio-based materials from renewable sources, using optimized processes that reduce climate-damaging emissions. Meanwhile, the bio sun lenses are crafted using an innovative polyamide with 39% of base-molecules from castor oil. And to round out the clean-and-green design approach, each pair is offered in eco-friendly packaging.
The new Post Malone x Arnette designs are available now. Shop them down below!
Post Malone x Arnette AN4279 Sunglasses
These stylish sunnies come in three colorways: black and grey, red and grey, and our personal faves, white and violet. Progressively designed with unparalleled quality, they mimic Malone's iconic fashion sense (and bear his name engraved on the inside of the arm, lest you forget who inspired your shades). Admit it: they're totally calling your name.
Post Malone x Arnette AN7190 Optical Glasses
But if optical frames are more your speed, we highly recommend picking up Posty's take on classic eyeglasses frames. They come in a variety of colors, too, but we love these in classic black for a bold look. Imagine how they'll accent your face tattoos and stand-out sparkly jackets (or, you know, whatever it is you wear to express your fashion sense).
