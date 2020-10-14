See Gizelle Bryant & More Bravo Stars in Race in America: Our Vote Counts Special First Look

A call to action.

The death of George Floyd earlier this year brought the Black Lives Matter movement to the public consciousness, sparking protests against police brutality and increased dialogue about racial injustice. Now, Bravo is continuing the conversation with an intimate roundtable discussion, Race in America: Our Vote Counts.

Premiering on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 10 p.m., the 90-minute special will be hosted by Nightly Pop's Nina Parker, who led a similar discussion in August, and focus on the power of the Black vote on both a local and national level.

The E! host will be joined by various celebrities and Bravo personalities—all of which hope to ignite Americans to exercise their right to vote—including Gizelle Bryant and Wendy Osefo from The Real Housewives of Potomac, Dr. Britten Cole from Married to Medicine Los Angeles, Zuri Hall from Access Hollywood, Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Damon Kimes from Married to Medicine Atlanta, Justin Sylvester from E!'s Daily Pop, and Tamica Lee, Jon Moody and Barry Smith from Southern Charm New Orleans.