Nordstrom's Best Deals: A Price-Matching Sale + an Extra 25% off All Clearance

With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, Nordstrom is keeping up with the competition. They are currently running a price-matching sale, which you can check out here.

They're also running an extra 25% off on all clearance items. This offer ends today at midnight, so be sure to shop quick.

Below, some of our best womenswear finds from the extra 25% off on all clearance items sale.

Sam Edelman Faux Fur Trim Down Parka

How perfect for fall and winter is this parka with a faux fur collar? Shop it in three colors. 

$260
$146
Nordstrom

Madewell The Zip Top Small Spotted Calf Hair Transport Crossbody Bag

This tote is made of genuine calf hair and adds some pizzazz to your look. Wear it crossbody or by the handle. 

$168
$76
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Daruby Bootie

You'll get so much wear out of this bootie in an on-trend snakeskin print this fall. Check out its unique heel.

$170
$63
Nordstrom

Leith Cozy Long Cardigan

How cozy does this cardi look? Shop it in three colors. 

$69
$30
Nordstrom

Madewell Nine-Inch Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans

We love the wash and distressing of these mid-rise jeans. They're a fall staple.

$128
$49
Nordstrom

Up next, Lookfantastic's $16 beauty box deal tops most Prime Day offers.

