Nordstrom's Best Deals: A Price-Matching Sale + an Extra 25% off All Clearance

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, Nordstrom is keeping up with the competition. They are currently running a price-matching sale, which you can check out here.
They're also running an extra 25% off on all clearance items. This offer ends today at midnight, so be sure to shop quick.
Below, some of our best womenswear finds from the extra 25% off on all clearance items sale.
Sam Edelman Faux Fur Trim Down Parka
How perfect for fall and winter is this parka with a faux fur collar? Shop it in three colors.
Madewell The Zip Top Small Spotted Calf Hair Transport Crossbody Bag
This tote is made of genuine calf hair and adds some pizzazz to your look. Wear it crossbody or by the handle.
Sam Edelman Daruby Bootie
You'll get so much wear out of this bootie in an on-trend snakeskin print this fall. Check out its unique heel.
Leith Cozy Long Cardigan
How cozy does this cardi look? Shop it in three colors.
Madewell Nine-Inch Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans
We love the wash and distressing of these mid-rise jeans. They're a fall staple.
