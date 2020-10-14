Terry Bradshaw's Audition for an Erectile Dysfunction Ad Will Make You LOL

We dare you to keep a straight face during this The Bradshaw Bunch scene.

In this sneak peek from Thursday, Oct. 15's all-new episode, Terry Bradshaw considers becoming a spokesperson for an erectile dysfunction treatment. While Terry is open to the idea, it seems his wife Tammy isn't about this potential gig.

Tammy notes at the start of the clip, "You can't go on TV and talk about wieners."

As Terry defends that the pill is for "male enhancement," Tammy retorts, "That is not what this medication even does."

Taking in Tammy's words, the sportscaster simply responds, "Oh, that's right."

And, when the Bradshaw patriarch reads the script to his daughters, they are hilariously mortified. Of course, it doesn't help that Terry can't keep a straight face while practicing for his audition.

"So, if you suffer in the downstairs," the former quarterback says before breaking out into laughter.

Lacey Luttrull, who is filming the audition, tries to regain calm in the room by declaring, "Ok, ok, ok, ok! Take it from the top."