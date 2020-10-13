Charmed's Holly Marie Combs Slams Sarah Jeffery for "Derogatory" Remarks About Her “Character”

More drama is brewing within the Charmed family.

Original Charmed star Holly Marie Combs is fighting back after actress Sarah Jeffery made some "derogatory accusations" against her this week.

It started on Monday, Oct. 12, when Jeffery called out both Combs and her Charmed co-star Rose McGowan for criticizing the witchy reboot.

"I would be embarrassed to behave this way," said Jeffery, who has appeared as Maggie Vera on the CW reboot since 2018. She added that McGowan and Combs should "find happiness elsewhere and not in the form of putting down other WOC."

Combs, who was in the original series from 1998 to 2006, penned a heated message back to Jeffery on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Combs wrote on Twitter, "That's some bulls--t. And a lot of it. Clearly. People speaking, excuse me typing, derogatory accusations of a person's character despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary because of a difference in opinions about a tv show is just plain wrong."