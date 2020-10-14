Kristin CavallariCardi BE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Save Up to 70% Off With Wayfair's Kitchen Essential Sale!

Get incredible deals on everything from stoves to fridges, coffee makers to blenders, cookwear sets and more!

EComm, Save Big With Wayfair's Kitchen Essential Sale!Wayfair.com

We're heading into holiday baking season... are you ready? If not, fret not: Wayfair's Kitchen Essentials Sale is here to help you stock up on everything you need at up to 70% off!

Over the next month, you can expect incredible deals on must-have kitchen goodies to help you make the best gingersnap cookies, whip up a semi-gourmet meal even when you don't feel like cooking, or get a good cup of coffee to start your morning. 

And it's not just product categories that are getting deep discounts. You can save big on your favorite brands, like Le Creuset at up to 20% offBreville at up to 20% offKitchenAid from just $25, and more!

Move Over, Prime Day: Walmart, Wayfair & More Are Having Huge Sales Too!

Here's what you can expect from this year's extravaganza:

Cookware & Bakeware up to 65% off

Cutlery & Cutting Boards from $25

Kitchen Storage up to 60% off

Small Electrics up to 65% off

Home Cleaning up to 40% off

Kitchen Clearance up to 70% off

Major Appliances from $199

Tabletop up to 65% off

Zwilling JA Henckels up to 30% off

Cuisinart up to 60% off

All Clad up to 20% off

Holiday Hosting from $30

Kitchen Renovation up to 60% off

• KitchenAid from just $25

Rachael Ray up to 40% off

Keurig up to 15% off

Le Creuset up to 20% off

Breville up to 20% off

Wusthof from $50

Gourmet Kitchen Products up to 50% off

Giftables from $19.99

But make sure you shop these deals while you can, 'cause all these good kitchen steals will be over come Friday, Nov. 20 at 9 a.m. ET. Happy shopping!

