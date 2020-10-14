Siesta Key's Kelsey Owens and Chloe Trautman Share Their Secrets to Happiness

Wanna cut to the feeling? It'll be easy to do that after getting inspired by Kelsey Owens and Chloe Trautman's wellness practices.

As part of E! News' Wellness Wednesday series, the Siesta Key stars opened up about their self-care routines, which are all about positivity and making small changes every day to make a big impact on your life.

"Happiness is a choice, it's a choice that you can make each and every day," Chloe told E! News. "So...what makes me happy? I make me happy." Stitch it on a pillow and throw it on our couch.

Read on to find out the simple but effective rule Kelsey has started living by to avoid getting caught up in "day-to-day drama," which, as any MTV viewers knows is easy to do in Siesta Key. Plus, Chloe, who lost 30 pounds during quarantine, revealed her favorite ways to break a sweat right now.