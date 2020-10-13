How Lenny Kravitz "Kind of Blew It" During First Meeting With Ex Lisa Bonet

A therapeutic experience.
On Tuesday, Oct. 13's all-new Daily Pop, Lenny Kravitz opened up about writing his new memoir, Let Love Rule. As the 56-year-old rocker shared with E!'s Morgan Stewart, he struggled at first when writing this book.
"The hardest part was starting, I didn't know what my voice was in writing a book and telling a story like that," Lenny exclusively relayed. "The easiest part was just finishing it and accepting it."
In fact, as he continued, Lenny said writing and completing Let Love Rule was "the best therapy that I'd ever had in my life."
The "Fly Away" singer further elaborated, "There was a lot of healing through writing this book, especially in relation to my father and the relationship that we had, which was difficult and challenging, but we loved each other."
In addition to speaking about his father, Lenny touched on is mother Roxie Roker's star making role on The Jeffersons. According to Lenny, he realized his mother was a celebrity after the first season of the CBS sitcom.
"All of a sudden, we were, you know, going to the grocery store like normal, and people were chasing her and, you know, asking for autographs," he recalled. "And I thought it was so strange, you know?"
However, these days, Lenny only has "wonderful" things to say about The Jeffersons.
"It was a historic television show, it was a huge part of the culture," he stated. "Very interesting that, in fact, she represented on television what her real life was, which was being married to someone of another race, to a white man and that she had the opportunity to represent that."
Let Love Rule also touches on his previous marriage to actress Lisa Bonet. Per Lenny, he "kind of blew it" the first time he met Lisa as he told her he liked her hair.
"I kind of blew it, I choked," he quipped. "Well, I guess, you know, we went where we went, so I guess it was okay. When we met at the New Edition concert backstage, I was mesmerized and I mean, I did like her hair. It was beautiful."
While their relationship didn't last, the twosome divorced in 1993, they do share daughter Zoë Kravitz.
And, from what Lenny told Morgan, naming the Big Little Lies actress was harder than they imagined.
"Zoë's mom is very intuitive and very spiritual and so, it's beautiful, all of our ego came out of it," Lenny reflected. "You know, we had picked this name, we were happy with this name, we were excited."
Yet, when Lisa looked at her daughter, she realized that the chosen name didn't fit.
"So, we observed her, and I don't know if it was a week, it was definitely some days, she didn't have a name and we were fine with that," he concluded. "But when she revealed to us what her name was…and her mother said she looks like Zoë. And instantly, I knew that that was the correct name."
