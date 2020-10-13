Bachelor Nation’s Luke Parker Ordered to Pay Producers $100,000 for Breaching Contract

Luke Parker is paying the price for his off-screen behavior.

E! News can confirm the former Bachelorette contestant has been ordered to pay $100,000 to NZK Productions Inc., which is the company behind the hit ABC reality show.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Luke's contract with the company forbade him from any unauthorized media appearances. Ultimately, the reality star violated the contract by speaking out without prior approval.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the agreement was to be upheld from the moment the contract was signed until one year after the final episode of the season aired. The outlet reported that Luke further breached the contract by speaking negatively about the show. E! News has reached out to Luke for comment and has not heard back.

Fans first met Luke during season 15 of The Bachelorette, which aired during the summer of 2019.