How Kristin Cavallari's Divorce From Jay Cutler Impacted Her Decision to End Very Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari is coming clean.

As fans may recall, the Hills alum announced her divorce from former NFL star Jay Cutler in April after 10 years together. Weeks later, Kristin dropped another bombshell: Her beloved E! show Very Cavallari would be coming to an end after three seasons. Now, the 33-year-old star is opening up about her decision to move on from the reality series.

While on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kristin admitted that, although the choice to end the show was "hard," it was ultimately the "right decision" for her and her family. "Once I made the decision I had such a sense of relief," she told host Kelly Clarkson. "I was getting a lot of anxiety about it, my life has changed very much."

Hearing this, Kelly, who is going through her own divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, agreed, saying, "mine too."