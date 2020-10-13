How Kristin Cavallari's Divorce From Jay Cutler Impacted Her Decision to End Very Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari is coming clean.
As fans may recall, the Hills alum announced her divorce from former NFL star Jay Cutler in April after 10 years together. Weeks later, Kristin dropped another bombshell: Her beloved E! show Very Cavallari would be coming to an end after three seasons. Now, the 33-year-old star is opening up about her decision to move on from the reality series.
While on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kristin admitted that, although the choice to end the show was "hard," it was ultimately the "right decision" for her and her family. "Once I made the decision I had such a sense of relief," she told host Kelly Clarkson. "I was getting a lot of anxiety about it, my life has changed very much."
Hearing this, Kelly, who is going through her own divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, agreed, saying, "mine too."
Kristin—who shares kids Camden Jack Cutler, 8, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler, 6, and Saylor James Cutler, 4, with Jay—went on to note that despite being on reality TV, she has always tried to keep her personal life "somewhat private."
"I wasn't gonna expose my divorce on camera and have my kids see that one day," Kristin explained. "So I decided to walk away from it."
Kristin now appears to be putting her divorce from Jay behind her as she moves on romantically. Over the weekend, the Uncommon James businesswoman was spotted kissing comedian Jeff Dye in Chicago. However, a source told E! News that the romance is "not serious" right now.
"They are casually dating," the insider shared. "He is dating other people, too. They started talking a few weeks ago and are having fun."
Kristin first announced her decision to end Very Cavallari in May, sharing a heartfelt message with fans on social media.
"As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very Cavallari," Kristin wrote on Instagram at the time. "I've absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can't thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys."