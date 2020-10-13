Dancing With the Stars Sends Another Celeb Home During '80s Night

Another week of Dancing With the Stars, another incredibly close race to the top.

We don't remember the last season with this many genuinely good dancers and this many frontrunners, but it's sort of thrilling. Every week, someone new is at the top of the leaderboard. Anyone could win!

That also means that people are getting eliminated sooner than they might have in other seasons, but that's just how it goes. Tonight's '80s extravaganza said goodbye to Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess, who did tie with Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko for the lowest score of the night.

Chrishell managed to escape the bottom two thanks to Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd, who were saved by the judges.

As unfortunate as it was to say goodbye to Jesse and Sharna, '80s Night was a rousing success. Nev Schulman, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Monica Aldama all hit high scores with Justina Machado, Jeannie Mai, Skai Jackson, AJ McLean and Nelly close behind, but it was Johnny Weir who blew the roof off the place.