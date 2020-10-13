Jonah Hill and Gianna Santos Break Up One Year After Engagement

This is the End of the road for lovers Jonah Hill and Gianna Santos.
The couple has called off their engagement after one year, according to multiple reports.
News broke that the Maniac star proposed to his girlfriend in September 2019, soon after buying a $6.77 million house in Santa Monica to spend some quality time together. The dating rumors began back in August 2018.
Santos is a stylist and the Content Manager for celebrity-loved beauty retailer Violet Grey, according to LinkedIn. That means she's no stranger to stardom, considering Victoria Beckham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are among the famous faces to shop at the curated cosmetics store.
Ahead of the breakup news, it seems that Hill was having an emotional week, since the Oscar winner shared on Instagram, "I always feel very vulnerable when I shave my beard." Let the record reflect, however, that his beard was out in full force.
He's also been spending time on social media praising his younger sister, Beanie Feldstein, who starred in the 2019 film How to Build a Girl. "She is amazing in it," Hill wrote in May when it came out on demand. "Go bean!"
While on set for the coming-of-age film, Feldstein actually met her now-girlfriend, Bonnie Chance Roberts, and they've been together for more than a year.
The Booksmart actress said that dating "just wasn't something I thought about or craved" until she happened to meet the producer, who was also involved in the movie musical Cats. "Whoa! Now I get it ... I get why people write songs," said Feldstein.
Feldstein, 27, isn't the only one in a new relationship. Her childhood bestie, Ben Platt, recently revealed who he is dating. And it turns out the Pitch Perfect alum is seeing his Dear Evan Hansen successor, Noah Galvin, the couple announced in May.
"I know it's so incestuous. But it makes sense, like, we all went through the war together. We all feel very connected," Galvin said.
Hill, meanwhile, has reportedly dated Erin Galpern, Isabelle McNally and Rita Ora in the past.
E! News has reached out to Hill's reps for comment.