Watch The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Meet Her "Husband" In the First 2 Minutes of the Premiere

It's happening, people!

We may still be a day out from the highly anticipated premiere of The Bachelorette, but you can now watch the first two minutes of the first episode and we promise that you will not be disappointed. It's a truly juicy two-minute supertease that may actually begin to answer some of the questions we've all been asking all summer while also throwing a few brand new questions into that mix. Tuesday night cannot come soon enough!

First, we have to talk about Clare Crawley meeting Dale Moss. The 32-year-old football player is shown getting out of the limo looking like he's got his best Instagram filter on, and Clare just seems to melt a little bit. They introduce themselves, and as he walks away, Clare says to herself, "I definitely feel like I just met my husband."

Again, this is the limo arrivals—Clare hasn't even made it to the first cocktail party yet and she's ready for a ring!

(But also, where are they coming from in their limos? Weren't they already quarantining at the same resort they're arriving at?)