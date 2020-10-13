Kristin CavallariCardi BE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Shop Emma Chamberlain's Favorite Princess Polly Styles

Copy her effortless look with these picks.

By Carolin Lehmann Oct 13, 2020 12:44 AMTags
EComm, Emma Chamberlin shares her Princess Polly favoritesE! Illustration

Grab your Chamberlain Coffee and listen up: Your favorite YouTuber Emma Chamberlain has a new edit at Princess Polly, making it all the easier for you to copy her effortless look. She runs you through some of her favorite styles in her latest YouTube video, and you can enjoy 20% off site-wide using the code EMMA. 

Below, some of our best picks from Chamberlain's Princess Polly edit.

Add To Calendar: Justin Bieber's Crocs Drop Tomorrow!

Amalia Pants

These high-waisted pants with a wide leg come in a beige. Chamberlain pairs them with a white crop top.

$43
Princess Polly

The Jayden Top

This cardigan-style crop top has a sweet yellow hue. Chamberlain pairs it with a mini skirt.

$48
Princess Polly

Rosella Mini Skirt

This cute mini has a high-waisted fit and pleated design.

$37
Princess Polly

Peta & Jain Paloma Bag

This petite blue bag can be worn as a shoulder bag or crossbody. Its silver chain strap is removable. 

$50
Princess Polly

Clair de Lune Heels

Chamberlain pairs her Clair de Lune heels with white socks. They have a croc print and mint hue.

$55
Princess Polly

Madelyn Top

We love the adjustable ruching at the sides of this crop top. It has a ribbed material and comes in a bunch of other colors too.

$25
Princess Polly

Old School Love Crop Top

This sweet crop top with lace trim is made of a silky material. Shop it in two other colors as well.

$36
Princess Polly

Lucia Cropped Sweater

How cool is this cropped sweater with buttons? It has a raw-cut hemline.

$42
Princess Polly

Dear Jane Mini Dress

This simple mini dress is made of a ribbed material. You can totally dress it up or down.

$39
Princess Polly

Tio Boots

You'll get so much wear out of these ankle boots with a unique tortoiseshell heel this fall.

$80
Princess Polly

