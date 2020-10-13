Why Gal Gadot's Cleopatra Casting Has Fans Divided

The Wonder Woman team is reuniting for another film together—but not everyone thinks it's so wonderful.

This week, Paramount Pictures revealed that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins will again partner with her superhero star, Gal Gadot, in an upcoming film, Cleopatra.

However, the internet was divided on the casting decision for the Egyptian queen. Although Cleopatra was born in Egypt, the History channel notes that her family line was from Macedonian Greece. Users were quick to weigh on whether an African, Middle Eastern or European actress should take on the role of the ancient leader, given that Gadot is Israeli.

"hollywood's at it again with the whitewashing," one user wrote on Twitter. Another asked, "So...there were no Egyptian women to play, um, an *Egyptian* queen?"

Author Morgan Jerkins wanted an actress "who's darker than a brown paper bag" to get the part, in order to be "a bit more historically accurate."