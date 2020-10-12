Demi Lovato Is Having "Issues" With Max Ehrich After He's Seen Crying at Their Proposal Site

"Sorry not sorry," Demi Lovato is moving on from her breakup with Max Ehrich.

The duo, who called it quits in September after being engaged for two months, have been handling their split quite differently. Case in point? Max has been active on social media and has shared insight into his romance with the pop star.

Plus, he was spotted crying and looking emotional over the weekend while he was at the beach in Malibu, Calif.—the place where he proposed to Demi.

The "Confident" singer, on the other hand, has been tight-lipped when it comes to her personal life. While the former Disney Channel star has posted content on social media, she has yet to publicly address her breakup.

However, a source tells E! News "she is having all sorts of issues with Max not leaving her alone."

"He has been trying to get in contact with her family and friends and they have all blocked him," the source explains. "She's in contact with lawyers now on what to do."