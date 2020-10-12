Pink's Husband Carey Hart Defends Being a "Firm Believer" in Teaching His Kids How to Shoot Guns

Carey Hart is not ashamed to say that he's proud of how his kids Willow, 9, and Jameson, 3, handle firearms.

Pink's husband posted footage of the two children learning how to shoot rifles to his Instagram page on Sunday, Oct. 11. He captioned the picture and video, "Fun morning shooting w/ my kids! Willz is getting seriously good w/ the rifle and handling of a firearm. And jamo absolutely loves shooting! And the rate that he is processing the handling of them, he makes me proud."

The former motocross racer continued, "I'm a firm believer in teaching my kids to shoot, but more importantly, handle a fire arm. No better sound than the bullet of your kids gun plucking a steel target at 30 yards. Have a great weekend, everyone."

Carey presumably anticipated a fair bit of backlash, since he added these hashtags: "#IfYourDontLikeItScrollOn #PokeTheBear"

The comments reflected the divisive nature of his post, with some praising him for teaching his kids how to shoot and others advocating for stricter gun laws. Carey replied to some of these comments, including one that suggested he teach a parenting class on how to "get these kids off the couch."