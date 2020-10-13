Kristin CavallariCardi BE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Dr. 90210 Patient Is Fed Up "Wrestling With That Bitch Gravity" & Ready for a Face Lift

By Allison Crist Oct 13, 2020 3:00 AM
PREMIERES 13 OCT, 10PM
Forever young on the inside and outside. 

Tonight's all-new episode of Dr. 90210 introduced Barbara, a 60-year-old patient who feels like she's in her 30s. However, as she explained prior to her consultation with Dr. Michelle Lee, "When I look in the mirror, that's not what I'm seeing."

"Every morning I get up and I'm wrestling with that bitch gravity...and every day, she's f--king winning!" Barbara declared. "And I'm sick of it."

She added that her confidence is so low that she hasn't "had any action" for five years. 

"As you get older as a female, it's unfortunate, but we do become a little bit invisible," Barbara said in a confessional. "F--k that. I'm so not done with living yet. Now is the time to make these life changes."

And with that, she was ready to meet Dr. Lee—who the self-described "plastic surgeon groupie" dubbed "an artist"—to discuss the idea of a facelift!

At the appointment, Barbara explained that she wasn't making this decision on a whim; She was preparing to move to Chicago after 31 years of living in Los Angeles. 

Meet the Dr. 90210 Cast

There, she'd seek a fresh start—with a fresh face—and try to get back into the dating game.

"I am dead from the waist down," Barbara joked. "A trail of sand is what I leave behind now when I walk because of the desert happening down there. I might be 60 but, you know, I'd like to have a little action every now and then!" 

Dr. Lee was on board, especially since Barbara was the "perfect age for facelift." 

The plastic surgeon broke everything down for Barbara, including what's called a "fat transfer," which involves taking fat from one part of the body and, in Barbara's case, putting it into her face to "replenish the volume" she'd lost over the years. 

Dr. Lee also detailed the procedure's potential risks and mentioned that Barbara's expectations should be "realistic." 

"Nobody should be able to tell," she said, stressing the importance of a "natural" transformation. "You want people to recognize you. This is not the witness protection program! You want the same face."

Young Lady Fears Being Deformed After Double Mastectomy

Barbara left the consultation hopeful and excited, and as it turned out, Dr. Lee was looking forward to the procedure, too.

"I love a facial plastic surgery because it's such a meticulous and intricate procedure," she explained to the Dr. 90210 cameras. "It's technically challenging, you have to make sure you're in the right layers and you don't use one single technique on everyone, otherwise everyone looks the same. It's so artistic."

She added, "After this facelift, the men in Chicago, watch out! Barbara's gonna be the belle of the Midwest."

Insta Famous Woman Wants Gigantic Breasts Touching Her Lap Reduced

When it came time for the operation, Barbara was more than ready to go under the knife: "Tell the paparazzi when I come out to step back!"

The Dr. 90210 cameras captured the procedure, and as Dr. Lee operated, she explained the importance of "not putting any tension on the skin."

Instead, she lifted underlying tissue and "gently redraped" the top layer. This, according to Dr. Lee, "prevents you from having a windswept look."

Most Interesting Patients on Botched
The surgery was a success, and when Barbara returned to Dr. Lee's offices two months post-op, she was glowing.

"Dr. Lee did magic with my facelift," she said in a confessional. "When my family saw me, their jaws dropped. My sisters were all like, 'Give me your doctor's number now!'"

Barbara continued, "The difference between how I felt before my facelift and how I feel now is huge. I never felt 100 percent confident. I felt almost invisible. I felt old. I had that resting bitchy face. Now, I just feel refreshed. I feel like Sleeping Beauty, like I just woke up and it's like, 'Hey, look at me now!'"

"Refreshed" is the exact word Dr. Lee used to describe Barbara, too. 

"She looks like a younger, better version of herself," Dr. Lee said. "I feel like how Barbara feels on the inside matches how she looks on the outside. So she can go out there, meet the guys and really just feel powerful. And no one will know! Mission accomplished."

Take a closer look at Barbara's transformation, and other Dr. 90210 before and after pics, by scrolling through the below gallery!

Dr. 90210 premieres Tuesday, 13 Oct. at 10 p.m., only on E!
E!
Fresh Facelift

Eager to get back in the dating game and regain her confidence, Barbara turned to Dr. Lee for a facelift. As she put it, "Every morning I get up and I'm wrestling with that bitch gravity...and every day, she's f--king winning!" 

Thankfully, Dr. Lee put an end to the fight and delivered a natural-looking facelift that left Barbara feeling ready to conquer the world.

E!
Mommy Makeover

Going in to her consultation with Dr. Cat, Ashley had two things on her mind: a BBL and a procedure that would get rid of what she thought was "a lot of fat" on her abdomen. Essentially, now that she was "done with the baby making process," Ashley was ready for a new and improved body. 

However, as Dr. Cat quickly pointed out, she didn't have that much fat at all—"only like 2 centimeters or so."

The rest was skin! 

This led Dr. Cat to recommend a tummy tuck, and lucky for Ashley, she loved the results of the procedure and her BBL: "I feel like a sexy mom!" 

E!
Giant Growth

For six years, Blake had a lump growing on his face.

In fact, during a consultation with Dr. Suzanne Quardt, the plastic surgeon dubbed the lump the "biggest mass" she's ever seen. Thankfully, Dr. Q was able to remove the lump, which turned out to be a cyst, with minimal scarring.

E!
Double Mastectomy

New patient Katie turned to Dr. Kelly Killeen after she learned she was BRCA2 positive.

Since being BRCA2 positive meant Katie had a higher risk of developing breast cancer, she wanted to undergo a double mastectomy. However, she had concerns that she'd end up "disfigured."

Thus, Dr. Kelly recommended that Katie have a reconstructive surgery after the double mastectomy. Although this was a major undertaking, Katie agreed to the surgery in order to potentially save her life.

"I feel really good now," Katie said on her recovery. "I was in pain, but nothing I didn't expect...I'm basically back to my life."

E!
Gummy Smile

Dr. Michelle Lee gave Mikki her smile back.

On Dr. 90210, the Arizona resident hoped the plastic surgeon could fix her gummy smile as it was causing her social anxiety. She explained, "It's just a lot of gum. Normally, I have pretty full lips, but right when I smile that top lip is gone."

Dr. Michelle's solution? Botox to control Mikki's strong upper lip and filler to cover some of her gums.

E!
New Nose

In order to help her modeling career, transgender new patient Arisce turned to Dr. Michelle Lee for a nose job.

"I'd like to be considered for all female roles, not just trans ones," she explained. "My nose is just too big and wide and not like, feminine."

During her consultation, Dr. Michelle suggested Botox to help give an oval shape to Arisce's face. Later on, Arisce went under the knife to get the nose of her dreams.

Three months after surgery, Arisce felt confident and beautiful, noting: "Before my nose was wider, less refined and less feminine. Now, my nose is streamlined, I have a tip finally and it's much more feminine."

E!
Massive Mounds

What a transformation.

During the premiere of Dr. 90210, Dr. Kelly Killeen tackled new patient Carlena's massive mounds. While Carlena noted in a confessional that she's always had large breasts, they had grown exponentially since having a baby.

"So, when I meet patients with enormous breasts, their cup sizes off the scales, E is enormous, G is gigantic," Dr. Kelly noted in a confessional. "She's an M, which is motherf--ker this is too big."

In order to cure Carlena's back pain, Dr. Kelly suggested a breast reduction, including the removal of over 10 pounds of breast and fatty tissue.

"Her breasts fit her body now! The shape is pretty, they're higher on her chest where they belong and she just looks like the person she should be," Dr. Kelly concluded. "She's no longer an oddity…She just looks like a normal beautiful girl."

Botched Patients Before and After: Shocking Transformations!

What transformation shocked you the most? Be sure to let us know below!

