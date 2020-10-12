Meet Jeff Dye, the Comedian Kristin Cavallari Is "Casually Dating"

Alexa, play Natasha Bedingfield's "Unwritten."

Over the weekend, Kristin Cavallari took us back to her time on The Hills and Laguna Beach. How so, you might ask? Because the reality TV personality is single and ready to mingle. On Saturday, Oct. 10, the Very Cavallari star was spotted kissing comedian Jeff Dye at a Chicago bar.

Although the two did cozy up while out and about this weekend, a source tells E! News "it's not serious." According to the insider, "They are casually dating. He is dating other people, too. They started talking a few weeks ago and are having fun."

The insider adds, "She's newly single and wants to enjoy it."

Kristin's new flame comes six months after she and Jay Cutler took to Instagram to announce their divorce.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the Uncommon James founder said in April 2020. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of... This is just the situation of two people growing apart."