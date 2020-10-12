John Legend & Blake Shelton Reveal The Voice's Most Competitive Coach & More Secrets

Season 19 of The Voice is just a week away, but for coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend, the competition is already in full swing!

E! co-host Carissa Culiner caught up with the pair on Monday, Oct. 12's Daily Pop, and right away, Blake couldn't help but point out that he's coached many of the singers who went on to become champions.

"My team has won The Voice seven times, I think," he said cheekily. "Is that correct?"

"He's trying to act like he hasn't counted them," John fired back. "And thought about them every second of every day."

The two will face off with Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani this season. Perhaps Blake will give the latter, a.k.a. his girlfriend of five years, a break this time around?

"We all have our own teams and obviously you go home, you want to, you know, talk about that," Blake explained. "And so there's been times where we've bounced songs off each other, too: 'What do you think about this song? Do you think this would be a good one for my artist to perform?' or whatever."

How sweet, right?

Wrong! Blake continued, "And of course, I always take that opportunity to kind of derail her team."