Normani Reveals Her Mom's Cancer Has Returned in Touching Instagram Post

Fans are rallying around Normani after the 24-year-old singer appeared to announce that her mother's cancer has returned.

On Sunday, Oct. 11, Normani's mom Andrea Hamilton took to Instagram to publish a picture of a rosary. "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me," she wrote. "I did it once and I'll do it again! #CancerWho."

The "Motivation" star then re-shared the post and wrote, "We got this mommy." In addition, she left words of support underneath Andrea's photo, calling her mother "the strongest woman that I know" and "my warrior."

"F--k cancer," the former Fifth Harmony member also wrote on Twitter.

According to a 2018 interview with Paper Magazine, Andrea was first diagnosed with breast cancer when Normani was about 5 years old, which the artist recalled being "the scariest point in all of our lives."

"I didn't know much about breast cancer, and though I was always educated by my doctors to do my self breast exams and everything, I took it for granted," Andrea told the publication at the time. "You can kind of turn a blind eye until it actually happens to you. I was about 33 years old and I wasn't doing my breast exams on a regular basis. I don't know what it was but something told me to check that day that I found the lump. I immediately went to the doctor. By doing my own self breast exam I caught it at an early stage."