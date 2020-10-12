Jeffree Star Returns to YouTube With Claims Ex Was Being Impersonated Online

As Jeffree Star put it, "Never a dull moment."

Indeed, that's true of the makeup guru's life as of late. On the heels of claims that some of his designer goods were stolen, the beauty mogul returned to his YouTube channel after a near two-month absence to offer some life updates. During his latest upload, Star told fans "the last few weeks have been a really crazy whirlwind."

"I was recently hanging out with someone—some would call it dating. Some would call it f--king," he elaborated. "I was hanging out with someone. We are not hanging out anymore and there was a lot of online activity about it, and long story short is a random person made a fake account of Andre [Marhold] and proceeded to make up a bunch of crazy stuff about me for, like, we're going on like a week plus now."

"Now most people have common sense and they know that it wasn't real but it was convincing for a minute and now they're scamming people out of money and it's turned into a whole crazy legal thing, but I can't believe people were falling for fake news, posting about it."

The Internet personality referenced some of the false claims allegedly made about him by purportedly fake accounts. "Now, I get it. It's my job. It's what I signed up for, but to hear crazy rumors about 'Jeffree does meth,' 'Jeffree has AIDS, 'Jeffree has this, 'Jeffree does this'—I was like what in the actual f--k?"

