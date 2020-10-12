Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon Break Up After 2 Years of Dating

Bethenny Frankel is back on the market.

E! News has learned the former Real Housewives of New York City star and boyfriend Paul Bernon recently broke up after two years of dating.

While details surrounding their split are unknown at this time, fans may have noticed that Bethenny's last Instagram post with Paul was back in August when they celebrated a special holiday together.

"As important as National Lemon Meringue Pie Day and National Mail Order Catalog Day are, I want to wish @pbernon a Happy #NationalCouplesDay, " the CEO and founder of Skinnygirl shared. "#daysandconfused #betterdays."

As for Paul, he rarely posted to social media. However, in November 2019, the real estate developer couldn't help but wish his girlfriend at the time a happy birthday.

"You have brought me true happiness, and I'm so lucky to have you in my life," Paul wrote on Instagram. "No one is smarter, funnier, or makes a bigger impact to help those around us. Thank you for being the most loving partner."