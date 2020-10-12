Amanda Bynes Shares New Photos With Paul Michael to Celebrate One-Year Anniversary

Amanda Bynes was feeling the love over the weekend.

On Sunday, Oct. 11, the All That alum took to her renamed Instagram account to share two photos of her and her fiancé, Paul Michael, in honor of what she deemed their one-year anniversary.

"Celebrating our one year anniversary!" she captioned the post, which has since been deleted. While it's unclear why the pictures were ultimately taken down, Bynes has given fans more clarity on the timeline of her romance with Michael.

On Valentine's Day, she announced on Instagram that she was engaged to the "love of my life" along with a photo of a ring on her left hand. However, at the time, Bynes' parents were not hearing wedding bells. "Amanda's parents are fully aware of her engagement and at this point are not approving Amanda to legally get married under the conservatorship," a source told E! News. And, while she gushed over her "drop dead gorgeous" fiancé at the time, the two split three weeks into their engagement.