Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Gianna and Kobe Bryant After Lakers Win NBA Championship

Vanessa Bryant is sending love to her Lakers family after their win at the 2020 NBA Finals.

On Sunday, Oct. 11, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat to take home the championship title. After the team's victory, Vanessa took to social media to congratulate the Lakers while also honoring Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant.

In a post on her Instagram Story, Vanessa shared a picture of her late husband alongside Rob Pelinka, the general manager of the Lakers. "Congratulations Uncle P! Congratulations @lakers," Vanessa captioned the photo. "Kobe was right, RP! 'Stay the course- blockout the noise.'"

She added, "Wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this."

Vanessa also shared a heartfelt tribute to Kobe and Gianna, who passed away in a helicopter crash in January, in honor of National Father-Daughter Day. Alongside a photo of Kobe and Gianna at the 2009 NBA Championship, Vanessa wrote, "#GirlDad #DaddysGirl #Mamba #Mambacita #2 #8 #24 Congratulations @Lakers."