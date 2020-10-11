Katharine McPheeMindy KalingE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Charlize Theron, Michelle Obama and More Stars Celebrate International Day of the Girl

Michelle Obama, Jessica Biel, Charlize Theron, David Beckham and many more stars used their platform to celebrate International Day of the Girl.

This isn't your ordinary weekend.

On Sunday, Oct. 11 the world celebrated International Day of the Girl. The United Nations' annual holiday focuses on the challenges girls face every day and urges people to uplift and empower them.

Each year, the organization chooses a theme and the 2020 one couldn't be more spot-on. "Progress for adolescent girls has not kept pace with the realities they face today, and COVID-19 has reinforced many of these gaps," a statement reads on the United Nations' website. "This year, under the theme, 'My Voice, Our Equal Future,' let's seize the opportunity to be inspired by what adolescent girls see as the change they want, the solutions- big and small- they are leading and demanding across the globe."

Helping to spread this powerful message? Michelle Obama, Jessica Biel, Charlize Theron, David Beckham and many more stars used their platform to inspire and encourage those to fight for equality.

Larry Marano/Shutterstock
Michelle Obama

The former First Lady posts in part, "On The International #DayoftheGirl, I'm so proud to celebrate the power and promise of the young women who are transforming our communities and our world."

Toby Melville /PA Wire
Meghan Markle

In a candid discussion with Malala Yousafzai, Meghan Markle says, "So much is at stake when you don't give women the opportunity to learn and get an education. I think there is no greater time for all of us to acknowledge that with everything else happening with COVID, I think that International Day of the Girl for each of us to make a commitment that yes, the layers upon layers that are happening... but all it has done is add on top of the problems that were already existing."

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Jessica Biel

"At a young age, so many girls are taught to be comfortable walking two steps behind their male peers," the actress shares in part. "As someone who always identified in mind and body as an athlete –– that never made sense to me. Women are powerful and that's a great thing. Even though it scares the sh*t out of people."

She adds, "While the gender stereotypes have evolved and we've come a long way — it's still so important for little girls everywhere to recognize that they are capable of everything - and more. We have to teach all children equality so that one day, girls will be represented EVERYWHERE that decisions are made."

Instagram
David Beckham

"All girls, wherever they are in the world, should have the chance to learn and to achieve their potential," the star expresses. "Our daughters deserve just the same opportunities as our sons. Today on #DayoftheGirl we celebrate girls all around the world who are working hard to make a positive change in their lives and communities."

Ian Walton/Getty Images
Maria Sharapova

"I was SUPPOSED TO fulfill endless expectations. Instead, I CHOSE TO be the curator of my own path," Maria says on Instagram.

Matt Baron for Shutterstock
Demi Moore

"Society told me I was SUPPOSED TO to hide my pregnant body. Instead, I CHOSE TO celebrate it," the legendary star shares, alongside a candid video.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Salma Hayek

"I was SUPPOSED TO be a soap star in Mexico, but instead I CHOSE TO be a film star and an activist in the world," the actress expresses on Instagram.

BACKGRID
Kate Upton

"I want my daughter grow up in a world where girls are protected, empowered and treated equally," the model writes in part. "International Day Of The Girl is meant to promote the empowerment of young girls everywhere, while also advocating for the attainment of their basic human rights, like education and bodily autonomy. We, as a global society, need to address the challenges, biases, dangers, and injustices young girls deal with all over the world - and make a change."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Charlize Theron

"Today is the #DayoftheGirl," the actress begins her post. "Tag just one friend to share their SUPPOSED TO / CHOSE TO story. Because when a girl find [sic] her power to make different choices that change her life, it inspires others to do so too. That's #TheGirlEffect. I was SUPPOSED TO be financially dependent. I CHOSE TO financially independent."

Bravo
Shannon Beador

The Real Housewives of Orange County star honors her mother on International Day of the Girl. She adds on Instagram, "Today is International Day of the Girl which celebrates a girl or woman in our own lives who have had a special impact on who we are today."

