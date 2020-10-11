Inside Cardi B's Extravagant Vegas Birthday Party with Offset, Kylie Jenner and More

Cardi B is living her best life.
The "WAP" rapper celebrated her 28th birthday with one larger-than-life party. On Saturday, Oct. 10, the Bronx native flew to Las Vegas for an unforgettable weekend with her nearest and dearest.
Not only was Offset in attendance but according to a source, Kylie Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Floyd Mayweather, Meek Mill, The Weeknd and more celebrated the star's birthday.
"The Weeknd had his own table and Teyana Taylor was seated there with him," the source shares. "Kylie Jenner arrived with a small group of friends and was incredibly friendly and social with all the party guests who were excited to meet her."
According to the source, "a marching band greeted Megan by playing 'WAP.'"
"Cardi came ready to party," the insider explains, adding that she arrived to her birthday bash after her guests. "Cardi's birthday was held at AREA 15 and was a Sahara Desert-theme... complete with live camels," reveals the insider. "There was also a photo booth that took live photos of guests."
As the insider puts it, "She was dancing and drinking throughout the night." Once the party wrapped up, each person was given "Aurora vibrators and little bunny ears as party favors," according to the source.
A second source echoed the same sentiments as the first, describing Cardi as being in "a great mood and so happy." That same insider also noticed how close the "Press" rapper was with her ex throughout the night. Photos captured the two kissing and packing on the PDA, and the source reveals they "were acting like they were back together."
"They were all over each other the entire night and were having a lot of fun," the source shares. "She was grinding on Offset all night."
The insider mentions that they left to "a high-roller presidential suite at Caesars Palace with about 20 other people and were up until 6 a.m. dancing and drinking."
"Cardi and Offset were dancing on each other and were showing a lot of PDA," explains the source. "They were very into each other and it seemed like they were on great terms."
However, despite how close the exes appeared, the source makes it clear they aren't officially back together "but Cardi will always have a place in her heart for Offset."
As the source explains, "It was a great night, and she loves that he is trying but she definitely has her guard up."
"Offset has been trying to get back with Cardi since the day she filed for divorce. He went along with the divorce because he felt he had no choice but he absolutely does not want to split with Cardi," the source adds. "He has been doing anything everything to beg for her back. She is still considering divorce."
In September, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in Fulton County, Ga. Per the online court documents, obtained by E! News, the rapper and her legal team described the marriage as "irretrievably broken" and that "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."
That same month, the Hustlers star went on Instagram Live to discuss her split, saying "I just got tired of f--king arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye."
—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz.