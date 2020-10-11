Mindy Kaling, Gisele Bündchen and More Stars Share Powerful Messages on World Mental Health Day

Today is World Mental Health Day and celebrities are observing the important date by raising awareness and sharing their own experiences on social media.

Gisele Bündchen, for instance, recalled "battling severe panic attacks" in her early 20s and how she "experienced a big transformation," one she wrote changed her life forever.

"Meditation, breathwork and replacing unhealthy habits with healthier ones were some of the incredible tools that went along with this rebirth," the supermodel wrote. "I know now from experience that the biggest challenges we face are often our biggest opportunities for growth. Yes, we can feel alone and overwhelmed when we're in the thick of things, but nothing is permanent, and if we do the work we can come out on the other side stronger than ever. That is something I wish for everyone."

She also hosted an Instagram Live "to share some of the tools" that helped her "overcome" her panic attacks and give "new meaning" to her life. "The smallest changes we do today can have a direct impact on our days, weeks, months and can make the biggest difference in our lives," she continued. "Just remember always: be kind to yourself."