Bachelor Nation's Madison Prewett Fuels Michael Porter Jr. Dating Rumors

Bachelor Nation's Madison Prewett appears to have a new guy in her life, and she doesn't need a rose to confirm his affections.

After splitting from former Bachelor Peter Weber seven months ago, Madison is seemingly moving on with Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.

Michael's sister Bri Porter spilled the tea on her Instagram, as uncovered by Us Weekly. Bri shared a photo of her and her husband Reece alongside the basketball star and Madison.

Bri wrote in the caption of the slideshow, "My fav double date."

Madison then commented back, "Love you," along with four heart emojis. The Bachelor alum has yet to post anything else about her new guy on social media.

Madison's love life had quite a few twists this year. During the final rose ceremony in March, it was revealed that Peter had split from his first choice Hannah Ann Sluss in order to give his relationship with Madison another chance. However, two days after their reconciliation, Peter and Madison also called it quits.