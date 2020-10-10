The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey Marries Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey is officially putting the "wife" back in Housewife!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star married Mike Hill on Saturday, Oct. 10.

A source told E! News the wedding was "really beautiful" and that her daughter gave her away. In addition, the insider said guests followed COVID-19 guidelines. "Everyone was touched by the couple's vows that they wrote themselves and everyone adhered to the protocols," the source continued. "Everyone was respecting the couple's wishes wearing masks and shields."

A few of her fellow Bravolebrities were in attendance, too. The source said Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant was there as were "a few" of Bailey's co-stars.

According to People, which was first to break the news, the bride walked down the aisle in a Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona gown, Badgley Mischka shoes and a Bridal Styles Boutique headpiece. The magazine reported that Cynthia and Mike's wedding rings were from Rockford Collection and Beverly Diamonds.