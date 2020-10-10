The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey Marries Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey is officially putting the "wife" back in Housewife!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star married Mike Hill on Saturday, Oct. 10.

A source told E! News the wedding was "really beautiful" and that her daughter gave her away. In addition, the insider said guests followed COVID-19 guidelines. "Everyone was touched by the couple's vows that they wrote themselves and everyone adhered to the protocols," the source continued. "Everyone was respecting the couples wishes wearing masks and shields."

Cynthia and Mike got engaged back in July 2019. Mike proposed with an $85,000 5-carat diamond ring by Simon G. Jewelry during the grand opening of Cynthia's The Bailey Wine Cellar in Atlanta.

"I am so excited and in shock! I had NO IDEA that Mike was going to propose tonight!" Cynthia told E! News at the time. "He and our beautiful daughters and Courtney got me real good and I'm so happy that my friends and family were here to witness everything. Wow! I can't believe it."

A few of her fellow Bravolebrities were in attendance, too. The source said Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant was there as were "a few" of Bailey's co-stars.