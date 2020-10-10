The West Wing Cast Virtually Reunites and Dishes on Their Characters, Favorite Episodes and More

It's been 14 years since The West Wing ended. But on the Oct. 9 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Allison Janney, Richard Schiff, Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford and Aaron Sorkin virtually came together for a little reunion.

The castmates covered a lot of ground, too—including how much influence the stars had over their characters.

"Yes, of course, the actors influenced the characters as we went," Sorkin, the creator, said. "That's one of the really nice things of doing series television, about staying with something. I stayed with it for four years. You're kind of on your own with the pilot. Then, with this group, starting with episode two, you start to get to know them a little bit and they're really filling out these characters and it just starts to work. I think we had some very good episodes in the first season, but I feel like it took us the first year to learn how to do the show."