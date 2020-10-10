RHOD's Brandi Redmond Says 9-Year-Old Daughter Survived Car Accident That Killed Her Mother-in-Law

Brandi Redmond is asking fans to keep her family in their prayers.

On Saturday, Oct. 10, The Real Housewives of Dallas star took to Instagram and shared that her mother-in-law, Jill Marie Redmond, died in a car accident. She also noted that her 9-year-old daughter Brinkley, who was in the vehicle at the time of the incident, survived.

"My husband's beautiful mom has gone on to be with our Savior and my sister in laws said it best...so I PLEASE ask that you keep my family in your prayers during this difficult time," she wrote, "and I ask that you lift my sweet Brinkley up as she continues to heal and that God protects her heart and eyes from this tragedy. I am so thankful for her life. This is probably the most thankful yet pain I've ever felt."

The Bravolebrity did not share any further details regarding the accident or if the child suffered any specific injuries.