The Challenge Star Ashley Cain's 2-Month-Old Daughter Has ''Aggressive Form'' of Leukemia

The Challenge star Ashley Cain is facing every parent's nightmare after his newborn daughter was diagnosed with leukemia.

Cain, a former professional soccer player who appeared on MTV's The Challenge: War of the Worlds in 2019 and the U.K. version of Ex on the Beach, shared the news with his Instagram followers on Friday, Oct. 9.

"Yesterday I had to go through something no parent in the world should have to go through," the British reality TV star captioned a video talking to his daughter at the hospital. "The single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience I have ever been through. I found out my beautiful daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain got diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of leukaemia [sic] which has come with many complications."

Cain continued, "Everybody who wishes to, please say a prayer for my beautiful brave little girl azaylia who is currently fighting a battle for her life! Mummy and Daddy love you princess. LETS GO CHAMP You CAN and you WILL beat this!"