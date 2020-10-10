Mindy Kaling Reveals Heartfelt New Details About Her Pregnancy and Baby Boy Spencer

Mindy Kaling is in baby bliss.

After announcing the birth of son Spencer Kaling on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night, the A-lister took to Instagram to express her gratitude for all the well wishes from her fans and famous pals. The 41-year-old actress also offered new insight into her covert pregnancy and how daughter Katherine "Kit" Kaling is adjusting to big sisterhood.

"Thanks everyone for your kind words about the new addition to my family," Mindy gushed on Friday, Oct. 9. "Being pregnant during the pandemic was a little scary, but it made me appreciate all the doctors, nurses and medical professionals who continue to work tirelessly giving treatment to those who need it, putting their own lives at risk."

As for baby Spencer, The Office star said he's "happy and healthy," adding, "his sister is obsessed with him (well, his toys)."

She concluded, "It's been so fun having him in the house, I almost forget I'm outnumbered now. Love and grateful hugs. Xoxo MK."