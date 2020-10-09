Revisiting Clare Crawley's Iconic Exit From the Worst Season of The Bachelor

A little less than seven years ago, Juan Pablo Galavis made his debut as the Bachelor.

He seemed like the ideal choice back when he was announced in 2013. The Venezuelan former football player was 32, had an adorable 4-year-old daughter, possessed abs for days and was a fan favorite from Desiree Hartsock's season of The Bachelorette. Most people seemed to think he was super cute and the perfect successor to Desiree and Sean Lowe, both of whom ended their seasons extremely successfully.

Unfortunately, it didn't take long for Juan Pablo to start making people question his Bachelor worthiness. A couple of weeks into the airing of his season, he told a TV news site that while he respected gay people, he did not think that a gay Bachelor would be "a good example for kids to watch that on TV."

He said gay people were "more pervert in a sense" and said it was a "thin line to cross" to show same-sex relationships on TV. ABC and the show's producers responded with a statement featuring no trace of defense of their star: "Juan Pablo's comments were careless, thoughtless and insensitive, and in no way reflect the views of the network, the show's producers or studio."

And that was just the tip of the Juan Pablo iceberg.