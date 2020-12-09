Relive the Magic of the Best Royal Weddings of All Time

Related : Necessary Realness: All Hail "The Crown"

Wedding planning is tough no matter how you slice it. (The "it" in this case being a four-tiered, fondant-covered confection, of course.)

But we'd argue that Princess Eugenie had a particularly sizable challenge when putting together her 2018 vows. How does one go about impressing those in their well-to-do, seen-it-all circles when most of them had attended a pretty swanky affair at the exact same venue just five months earlier?

So, truly, kudos to her team.

The actual ceremony forever binding Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter and longtime love Jack Brooksbank (now eager parents-to-be) was every bit the formal, grandiose event one would expect from someone 10th in line to Britain's throne. There was the demure, Peter Pilotto gown, featuring just a hint of a low back to show off the scar from Eugenie's childhood scoliosis operation, and a reading hand-selected by the bride from The Great Gatsby. Not to mention two performances from Andrea Bocelli, the legendary Italian tenor apparently available as a wedding singer if you're either real-life or reality royalty.