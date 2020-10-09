Kristen Bell and Her Daughters “Say Goodbye” to Beloved Dog Barbara With Heartbreaking Tribute

Kristen Bell is saying a hard goodbye. The Good Place actress posted a heartbreaking message to her beloved dog, Barbara, on her Instagram Story on Friday, Oct. 9.

She explained that their "beautiful" dog Barb got sick over the weekend. They took her to the vet, who diagnosed her with Giardia, an intestinal infection caused by parasites.

"It looked for a while like Barb was gonna pull through," Kristen wrote on Instagram. "Even though Barb is a (gorgeous) fighter, shes gone septic and her lil body doesn't look like its gonna pull through."

The mom of two shared a selfie of herself tearing up in the car, writing, "On our way to the vet now to say goodbye. Trying to stay super grateful for the 2 years we got to spoil her like the Queen she is." It appeared that she brought her daughters, 5-year-old Delta and 7-year-old Lincoln, whose dad is Kristen's husband Dax Shepard.