Artist Couture's Angel Merino On Representation in Beauty, His Mom's Influence and More

Angel Merino is a force to be reckoned with in the beauty industry.

From launching his beauty brand Artist Couture before influencers and celebrities entered the space to encouraging individuality since the very beginning, it's no wonder Angel is a social media sensation.

As for what sets the YouTuber apart even more? Angel understands and knows the importance of inclusivity.

Ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month (or Latinx Heritage Month as it has been referred to in recent years), the beauty mogul released a vibrant line of makeup products inspired by his Latinx heritage.

"For the longest time I wanted to do something where it felt super Spanish and Latinx," Angel tells E! News. "It's the first time I've done anything that highlights my heritage and my culture."

The Caliente Collection features a wildly colorful eight-shade eyeshadow palette, a fiery red lipstick and two dazzling lip glosses. "These colors represent passion, inspiration, strength and love," Angel announced while describing the new goodies.