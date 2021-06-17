Shop the 11 Best Deals From Walmart's Big Save Event Before Prime Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Move over Prime Day: Walmart's Big Save Event is on, and you don't want to miss it. The savings event includes steep discounts on electronics, home, toys, beauty, fashion and more. Plus, free shipping with no order minimum. Be sure to shop fast, because this sale won't last forever!
You can also sign up for Walmart Plus to score free unlimited delivery, member prices on fuel and more for only $13 a month or $98 a year. You can start a 15 day trial for free.
But first, some highlights from the Big Save Event below!
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods rarely go on sale, so make sure to add these to your cart ASAP! Not to mention, they would make a great Father's Day gift.
Hunter Women's Original Tall Rain Boots
Prep for rainy days with the classic Hunter tall rain boots, available in 13 different colors and finishes.
IonVac HydraClean – Cordless All-In-One Wet/Dry Hardwood and Carpet Vacuum Cleaner
Here's your chance to invest in the perfect hi-tech vacuum while saving over $200! This one has a slick digital display with touch controls, so you can change the settings when you go from tile or wood floors to carpet and other surfaces.
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women’s One Shoulder Tie Dye Lightweight Shirt
This tie-dye shirt is Sofia Vergara-approved! Perfect for cool summer nights and lazy weekend mornings at home.
The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral 10-Cup Food Processor by Hamilton Beach
This isn't just any old food processor—it's a food shredder, vegetable chopper and meat grinder covered in a vintage floral print.
Best Choice Products 250-Piece Kids STEM 3D Magnetic Building Block Tile Toy Play Set
Who said it's too early to snatch up this play set for a holiday gift? Your kid can create cool 3D buildings with the mini tiles that connect via magnets.
Roku Ultra 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision Streaming Player
Stream free, live, and premium TV, including Roku® Originals and 150+ free Live TV channels on The Roku Channel thanks to this compact streaming player, which has fast and crystal clear stream quality.
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones with Apple H1 Headphone Chip - Ivory
Score these must-have Beats by Dr. Dre headphones for 50% off! With an ergonomic design and noise-cancelling functions, these headphones are an essential self-care purchase.
Martha Stewart's Cooking School : Lessons and Recipes for the Home Cook
Let none other than Martha Stewart teach you how to whip up delicious masterpieces for the whole family with 200 sumptuous new recipes and easy-to-learn cooking techniques.
Instant Pot Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
If you haven't yet experienced the magic that the Instant Pot provides, this is your sign to get one! This style is usually included in Amazon's Prime Day sale, but you can't beat this price.
Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer, Oyster Gray by Drew Barrymore
Ok this isn't on sale (yet), but Drew Barrymore's Beautiful home line offers one of the best looking and most affordable air fryers on the market at the moment! Plus, it comes in different colors!
-Originally published on Sunday, Oct 11, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. PST.