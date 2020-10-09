Demi Lovato Reveals the Exact Moment She Knew She Was Queer

Demi Lovato realized she was queer thanks to a classic movie scene.
The pop star revealed during Facebook's Coming Out 2020 event on Friday, Oct. 9, that she discovered more about her sexuality while watching the 1999 film Cruel Intentions.
"It was definitely when I was young and definitely should not have been watching Cruel Intentions but did, and it was that scene where they made out on the park lawn," Lovato said of how she knew she was queer. "I was just like, ‘Oh wait a minute, I really like that, I want to try it.' And then when I was 17 I did get down with that."
The well-known movie moment takes place on a blanket in a park, where Kathryn Merteuil (Sarah Michelle Gellar) teaches Cecile Caldwell (Selma Blair) how to kiss and get to first base. "Haven't you ever practiced on one of your girlfriends?" Merteuil asks. After they make out, Caldwell says, "That was cool."
Gellar and Blair have recreated the kiss before, most recently for Blair's 48th birthday during quarantine. The Buffy actress shared a pic of the friends kissing through a face mask with the caption, "I got my kiss."
Lovato went on to explain how being queer has affected her songs, and hinted that fans haven't realized certain love songs of hers are actually about women.
"There were times I wrote songs about girls that my fans thought I wrote about guys," the 28-year-old said. "I'm surprised that some of them didn't figure out that some of the songs were for certain people. I was sharing it with the world, yet I wasn't being completely obvious with what I was talking about. Music was my safe space."
She was asked back in 2015 if her hit "Cool for the Summer" is about being a lesbian. Lovato responded, "I'm not confirming and I'm definitely not denying," adding, "All of my songs are based off of personal experiences. I don't think there's anything wrong with experimentation at all."
The singer was joined at Friday's event by Tan France, who opened up about how Netflix's Queer Eye made him come out to the world.
"I decided to join Queer Eye and that meant that I was coming out very, very publicly. It was the first time for many of my family members to hear it," the fashionista said. "At the time I didn't see it as brave. I was just so sick of not being myself."
As for Lovato's coming out story, she focused on separating the people in her life into three groups when she shared the news.
"I pretty much told all of my friends and my older sister when I was 17," she said. "They all knew before I brought it to my parents and then to the public. Those were my three phases: Friends, parents, public."
The LGBTQ special came on the heels of Lovato's messy breakup with her fiancé, Max Ehrich, and it seems like Lovato is truly moving on.
The "Confident" singer was said to be "completely embarrassed" by his behavior after the split in September. "Demi wants no contact with Max at this point," a source told E! News. "She wants nothing to do with him."
Lovato also turned lemons into lemonade by releasing a new breakup anthem, "Still Have Me," days after the two ended their engagement. She sings in the track, "I don't have much but at least I still have me / And that's all I need."
Fans might be able to hear her perform it at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, since Lovato promised she would be giving "a world premiere performance of new music." Is it OK that we're not OK?
Tune in to NBC at 8 p.m. ET to see the highly-anticipated performance.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)