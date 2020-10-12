Katharine McPheeMindy KalingE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos
Why Katy Perry and Lionel Richie Are So "Inspired" By American Idol's 2020 PCAs Nomination

By Vannessa Jackson Oct 12, 2020 1:00 PMTags
NOV. 15, 2020
They're going to the People's Choice Awards!

American Idol is up for an E! People's Choice Award for the Competition Show of 2020, which means they've got a lot to celebrate. Scott Tweedie recently caught up with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to see how they feel about the huge honor.

"We're just so happy to be able to be here to do it safely in person," Katy shared with E! News exclusively, adding, "And still kind of bring a little hope in a real weird time."

Lionel also shared in her excitement and thanked fans for always supporting the show. He also promised they'll kick things into high-gear if they win.

"We're inspired because they're inspired," he shared. "The good part about this is they motivate us, and so now with this People's Choice Award, the fact that we're nominated, you know how big that is? In this great big world of distraction. We have fans that are going, 'We want this,' and we're in the final group."

photos
American Idol: Where Are They Now?

Lastly he encouraged fans to go vote for the popular series. "All we want to say is vote for us guys," Lionel said. "If that's the case, we'll even work harder, because we love doing what we do."

Plus, American Idol auditions are still happening with three open calls dates on October 20, 23 and 28. These auditions will be virtual over Zoom in front of a producer, just like the Idol Across America initiative, so it's never been easier to audition and make your dreams come true!

Keep scrolling to see all the other TV shows nominated for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. Go to the official site to vote for your favorites. Voting ends Oct. 23!

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday night, Nov. 15 at midnight, only on E!
Pop TV
Schitt's Creek

The Comedy Show of 2020

The Bingeworthy Show of 2020

Netflix
Tiger King

The Show of 2020

The Bingeworthy Show of 2020

Vh1
RuPaul's Drag Race

The Competition Show of 2020

Netflix
Dead To Me

The Comedy Show of 2020

AMC
The Walking Dead

The Drama Show of 2020

HBO
Insecure

The Comedy Show of 2020

TLC
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The Reality Show of 2020

E!
Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The Reality Show of 2020

Bravo
Below Deck Mediterannean

The Reality Show of 2020

David Moir/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank
Top Chef

The Competition Show of 2020

Freeform
Grown-ish

The Comedy Show of 2020

NBC
Cheer

The Bingeworthy Show of 2020

VH1
Love & Hip Hop: New York

The Reality Show of 2020

ABC
The Bachelor

The Competition Show of 2020

The Show of 2020

Ryan Collerd/Netflix
Queer Eye

The Reality Show of 2020

The CW
The Flash

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Reality Show of 2020

Syfy
Wynonna Earp

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020

ABC/Eric McCandless
American Idol

The Competition Show of 2020

The CW
Supergirl

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020

Chris Reardon/Netflix
Locke & Key

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020

YouTube/CBS
The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2020

Hulu
Normal People

The Bingeworthy Show of 2020

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2020

NBC
This Is Us

The Drama Show of 2020

The Show of 2020

Netflix
Never Have I Ever

The Show of 2020

The Comedy Show of 2020

The Bingeworthy Show of 2020

The CW
Riverdale

The Drama Show of 2020

ABC
Modern Family

The Comedy Show of 2020

ABC
Grey's Anatomy

The Show of 2020

The Drama Show of 2020

ABC/Randy Holmes
Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2020

photos
View More Photos From 2020 PCAs: TV Series Nominees
