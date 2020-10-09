See Inside Melissa Rivers' Santa Monica Home Featuring Tributes to Mom Joan Rivers

Melissa Rivers' home is full of sentiment and style.

The 52-year-old star opened up the doors to her house in Santa Monica, Calif. for an ArchitecturalDigest.com exclusive.

According to the outlet, Melissa had lived in a Pacific Palisades pad for nearly a quarter of a century before she decided to purchase her current 7,048-square-foot Mediterranean-style villa.

"After my mom [Joan Rivers] passed, I felt it was just time for a change," she said. "It was a great home, but it was time to take a step forward and create a new environment for myself and my son."

After buying the property, Melissa embarked on a two-year remodel with help from interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard. He helped "create something light and bright with positive energy" that also served as "just the right backdrop" for some of the artwork and collections she inherited from her late parents.

"As formal as some of the areas are in this home, it never feels overwhelming," Melissa told AD. "There's a warmth and light, a happiness. It's definitely a happy home."