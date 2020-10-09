Kendall and Kylie Jenner Laugh Off Their Shocking KUWTK Fight

Laughing off the drama.

On Thursday, Oct. 8's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, E! viewers watched as Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner got into an upsetting fight. However, it seems that the Jenner sisters are well over this drama as they joked about the incident on Twitter.

Following the episode's airing, one fan took to social media and shared a throwback GIF of Kendall and Kylie fighting in a car as young kids.

The Twitter user went on to quip, "Lost footage of what was going on in that car just now @KylieJenner @KendallJenner #KUWTK."

As only audio of the sisterly spat was documented on KUWTK, this gave fellow fans a chuckle, with over 3,000 users liking the original post.

The tweet even caught Kylie's attention, who responded with, "pretty accurate."

Yet, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul didn't condone the altercation as she added, "sister fights like that are never ok!!! #kuwtk"