Exclusive

The Real Housewives of Orange County's Season 15 Taglines Revealed

In this exclusive clip, the brand-new taglines for season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County are revealed.

The Real Housewives of Orange County's 15th season promises to be a memorable one.

The new season, which premieres Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m., will showcase the ladies as they tackle lots of drama, a new Housewife and life during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter are all returning for this highly-anticipated season. Of course, there's a new lady in the mix, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas.

And, from what we see in the exclusive taglines video below, Elizabeth should be able to hold her own this season. In fact, in one previous RHOC trailer, Shannon dubbed the new friend "kinda fun."

However, the outspoken newcomer's personal life—which includes a divorce and a sexless relationship with a boyfriend—has the women wondering who Elizabeth really is.

But, what about the other women?

Although this season will start off on a high, thanks to new homes, boyfriends and hips, drama will once more plague Orange County—and we're not just talking about COVID-19.

photos
The Most Dramatic Real Housewives Trips Ever

Case in point: In one trailer for season 15, Braunwyn yelled, "These women are horrible! They lie to each other all the time!"

We're certainly excited to see what that's all about.

Tommy Garcia/Yavir Ramawtar/Bravo

Thankfully, the just-released taglines give a taste of what's to come this season. We're talking fights among the women, new love and quarantine.

Watch the clip above for the brand-new RHOC taglines and keep scrolling for this season's cast photos.

Bravo
Kelly Dodd

"Don't judge me by what I do, in fact, just don't judge me at all."

Bravo
Braunwyn Windham-Burke

"Cheers to bad choices! Then making better ones."

Bravo
Gina Kirschenheiter

"Those who live in small houses should definitely throw stones."

Bravo
Emily Simpson

"Life is full of beautiful curves and so am I."

Yavir Ramawtar/Bravo
Elizabeth Lyn Vargas

"I earned my money the old-fashioned way, marrying it then making more."

Bravo
Shannon Beador

"I've closed the old Bea-door and opened a new one."

